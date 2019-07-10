WATCH LIVE:9:30 am U.S. Women’s World Cup Parade In New York
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Sony Michel, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — A knee scope cost Sony Michel most of the Patriots’ offseason program. But the second-year running back sounds confident that he’ll be out there when the Patriots kick off training camp in two weeks.

“It’s a process and it’s just something that I’m just kind of working towards,” Michel told NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz on Tuesday evening. “That’s the goal to be ready for training camp.”

Michel said the minor procedure he had on his knee was not related to the injury that hampered the start of his rookie season last year. He missed the season opener and a few other games during the regular season, rushing for 931 yards on 209 carries (good for a 4.45 average) and six touchdowns in his 13 games. The first-round pick brought his game to a new level in the playoffs, rushing for 336 yards and another six touchdowns in New England’s run to their Super Bowl LIII title.

The load may be a little lighter for Michel in the upcoming season thanks to a crowded New England backfield. James White, Rex Burkhead and fullback James Develin are all returning, and New England drafted Alabama running back Damien Harris in April.

The Patriots will hold their first practice of training camp on July 25 behind Gillette Stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s