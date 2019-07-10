BOSTON (CBS) — A knee scope cost Sony Michel most of the Patriots’ offseason program. But the second-year running back sounds confident that he’ll be out there when the Patriots kick off training camp in two weeks.
“It’s a process and it’s just something that I’m just kind of working towards,” Michel told NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz on Tuesday evening. “That’s the goal to be ready for training camp.”
Michel said the minor procedure he had on his knee was not related to the injury that hampered the start of his rookie season last year. He missed the season opener and a few other games during the regular season, rushing for 931 yards on 209 carries (good for a 4.45 average) and six touchdowns in his 13 games. The first-round pick brought his game to a new level in the playoffs, rushing for 336 yards and another six touchdowns in New England’s run to their Super Bowl LIII title.
The load may be a little lighter for Michel in the upcoming season thanks to a crowded New England backfield. James White, Rex Burkhead and fullback James Develin are all returning, and New England drafted Alabama running back Damien Harris in April.
The Patriots will hold their first practice of training camp on July 25 behind Gillette Stadium.