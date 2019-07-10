Comments
SCITUATE (CBS) – Scituate Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees thanks to a generous donation from singer Miranda Lambert.
“There’s a reason dogs like country music,” the shelter said. “We love you, Miranda!”
Lambert is the founder of MuttNation, which promotes the adoption of shelter pets.
Scituate Animal Shelter says summer is the slowest time for animal adoptions, and their shelter is full.
On Wednesday, the shelter posted a Facebook photo of their sign, which reads “No adoption fees until July 19! Thanks to Miranda Lambert.” That post had been shared more than 8,000 times in just a few hours.
Check out the animals up for adoption on the shelter’s website here.