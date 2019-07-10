BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Lottery and other lotteries across the United States and Canada will mark the first ever “Lottery Week” later this month with some special promotions for gamblers.
“We are pleased to be joined this year by lotteries throughout the country in celebrating the positive impacts that lotteries have on their communities, from generating significant funding for local and state initiatives, to providing an additional revenue stream for business owners, and awarding billions of dollars in prizes to customers who choose to play lottery games as a form of entertainment,” said Mike Sweeney, executive director of the Bay State’s lottery, in a statement.
From July 15-21, the Lottery will be selling the “Jackpot Bundle.” That includes a Powerball Quick Pic ($2), a Mega Millions Quick Pic ($2) and a Megabucks Doubler Quic Pic ($1) – a $5 value for $4.
Here are the other promotions being offered, via the Lottery:
Keno and All or Nothing 2X Bonus: From July 16-21, the Lottery will add a 2X multiplier to Keno Bonus and All or Nothing Bonus, resulting in more games having a bonus multiplier.
Xtreme Fun Promotion at Lottery Offices: On Wednesday, July 17 (National Lottery Day), with the purchase of the entire family of new X Payout instant tickets ($18 value) at the Lottery’s Dorchester, Braintree, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn or Worcester offices, customers will get the chance to play Plinko to win Lottery merchandise prizes.
Social Media Promotion: On Wednesday, July 17 (National Lottery Day), the Lottery will be running a promotion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in which a $500 prize will be awarded to one winner on each of the three platforms.
Massachusetts sold its first lottery ticket in 1972.