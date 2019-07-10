  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins took care of one of their restricted free agents Tuesday night. They avoided salary arbitration with Danton Heinen by giving the winger a two-year extension.

The 24-year-old will make $2.8 million over each of the next two seasons, the Bruins announced late Tuesday.

Heinen, a fourth-round pick by Boston in 2014, has appeared in 77 games in each of the last two seasons after playing in just eight games in 2016-17. He tallied 47 points as a rookie in 2017-18 and followed it up with an 11-goal, 34-point campaign last season. He added two more goals in Boston’s 24 playoff games. Heinen was a solid two-way player for Boston throughout the season, posting a plus-13 during the regular season and a plus-7 in the playoffs.

But Boston GM Don Sweeny has a lot more work to do on the restricted market. Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo are both restricted free agents and the Bruins have just over $7 million in cap space to work with after signing Heinen. Chances are Sweeney will have to swing a trade to dump some salary to sign both.

