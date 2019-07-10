CONCORD (CBS) – A teenager mixing chemicals on a stove ended up causing quite a scare at a home in Concord.
A person driving by noticed smoke pouring out of a home on Old Bedford Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and called 911.
Firefighters found something smoldering in a pot on the stove in the kitchen and quickly put out the fire. Then they realized it wasn’t food that was burning.
A teenager told investigators he was mixing chemicals trying to make a putty-like substance that would create different colored smoke when it’s lit.
No one was hurt, but the teen and two firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.
A hazardous materials unit and the State Police bomb squad were called in.
“We have a lot of assets here from the town tied up. A lot of regional assets. This is not something that people should do. There’s a lot of stuff out on the internet and people should stay away from,” said Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor.
“We didn’t initially know what he was doing, what the chemicals were, what the purpose was, so we have to treat it as though it could be the worst case scenario,” fire chief Tom Judge told reporters.
“We’re concerned anytime you see anything like that that’s unusual, anytime there’s any type of chemicals whether it’s someone doing something like this or somebody trying to cook drugs,” O’Connor said.
Police said nothing else was found in the house and there’s no threat to the community.