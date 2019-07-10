BOSTON (CBS) — The Dancing Bear is no more in Boston. The Celtics are reportedly waiving forward Guerschon Yabusele.
Yabusele has not done much in the NBA since Boston took him 16th overall out of France in the 2016 NBA Draft. He did not play in the NBA in 2016-17, and played in just 33 games as a rookie the following season, averaging just over seven minutes per contest. He played in 41 games last season but didn’t do much of anything off the Boston bench, averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 rebound per game.
The 23-year-old has struggled in his two NBA seasons, averaging just 2.3 points off 44 percent shooting from the floor and 32 percent from three-point range. He was never able to crack Brad Stevens’ lineup and was on Boston’s Summer League team in Vegas, which is never a good sign for a player who was drafted four years ago. He had just four points off 1-for-7 shooting in the Summer League and was being outplayed by rookie Grant Williams. His summer ended Monday night when he suffered a pinky injury.
Yabusele was one of three first-round picks Danny Ainge made in 2016. Only Jaylen Brown remains on the Boston roster.
Waiving Yabusele could help Boston’s roster logjam, freeing up a potential spot for undrafted free agent/Summer League sensation Tacko Fall.