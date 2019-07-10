WATCH LIVE:9:30 am U.S. Women’s World Cup Parade In New York
BREWSTER (CBS) – Brewster Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist and drove off Tuesday night.

It happened on Millstone Road just after 9:30 p.m.

The cyclist, who has not been identified, was rushed to a Boston hospital on a medical rescue helicopter with serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators are searching for a light colored sedan, possibly with a roof rack and a hatch back. It may have damage on the front passenger side.

Evidence markers next to the bike after the hit and run on Millstone Road in Brewster. (Photo credit: David Curran)

Anyone with any information is asked to call Brewster Police at 508-896-7011.

