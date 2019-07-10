Comments
BREWSTER (CBS) – Brewster Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist and drove off Tuesday night.
It happened on Millstone Road just after 9:30 p.m.
The cyclist, who has not been identified, was rushed to a Boston hospital on a medical rescue helicopter with serious injuries, according to police.
Investigators are searching for a light colored sedan, possibly with a roof rack and a hatch back. It may have damage on the front passenger side.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Brewster Police at 508-896-7011.