BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A memorial to victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings is taking shape.
Light pillars that form the nucleus of the memorial will be installed Wednesday morning near the old Forum restaurant on Boylston Street. The monument also will incorporate decorative bronze-cast light poles and a bronze spire.
This will be the first phase of the installation. Phase two will happen next week at the Finish Line site, where the same work will be completed on that part of the memorial.
Planning began four years ago for the $2 million memorial, which has undergone substantial redesign to satisfy the hopes and expectations of families who lost loved ones in the two bombings.
Three spectators were killed and more than 260 others were wounded in the April 15, 2013, attacks, and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer later was shot and killed by the bombers as they tried to steal his gun.
Boston officials also envision a larger monument that will involve input from bombing survivors.
