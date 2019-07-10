Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who wore a “breaking news” shirt and flashed a gun during a Tuesday bank robbery.
The robbery happened around 9 a.m. at Berkshire Bank on Washington Street.
According to Mass Most Wanted, the suspect brandished a semiautomatic gun “in a threatening manner,” and handed the teller a construction style hard hat with a note demanding money.
The suspect ran off with an unknown amount of money after taking back the hard hat.
Police describe the suspect as a black man with a medium build, around 5’7” tall. He was wearing a “breaking news” sweatshirt, a dark bandana covering his head, and what appeared to be tape over night nose.