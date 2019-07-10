WATCH LIVE:9:30 am U.S. Women’s World Cup Parade In New York
Filed Under:New Hampshire News


BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (CBS) – A photo of bear enjoying the sunrise in New Hampshire is going viral.

A bellman at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods saw the bear watching the sun come up on a veranda around 5 a.m. back on June 29. So he grabbed his camera and took a few photos.

They show the bear standing up alone, looking out at Mount Washington, the hotel’s marketing director, Craig Clemmer, told WBZ-TV.

Once the photos were taken, the bellman, Sam Geesaman, ushered the bear away off the property and it hasn’t been seen since.

The bear on the veranda at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H. June 29. (Photo credit: Sam Geesaman – Omni Mount Washington Resort)

Clemmer said they get all kinds of wildlife at the resort, but it’s a bit unusual for a bear to get up on the veranda. And even more unusual to be caught watching the sunrise.

