BOSTON (CBS) – “Baby Shark Live!” (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo) is coming to Boston this fall.
The wildly popular earworm is known by parents of young children everywhere, and now a “one of a kind live experience” is planned in cities all around the United States.
“Young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends, go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!” a website for Baby Shark Live! states.
Two performances are planned at Emerson’s Colonial Theatre on Nov. 9. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and range from $29.50 to $75.50, according to the theater’s website.
The Baby Shark video on Youtube has amassed more than 3 billion views since it was posted in 2015. It’s also being developed into a Nickelodeon animated series.