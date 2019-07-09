BOSTON (CBS) — Let the Rob Gronkowski comeback speculation begin. Again.
The retired Patriots tight end and quarterback Tom Brady were together again on the football field Monday night, holding their own private workout on the UCLA campus, according to MassLive’s Andrew Callahan. Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero was also at the session.
Gronkowski was out west for the $50k Charity Challenge Basketball Game at Pauley Pavilion, and confirmed the private workout to TMZ.
While Brady is getting ready to report to Patriots training camp, Gronkowski insists he is enjoying retired life and doesn’t miss football. He’s down to just 250 pounds and doesn’t look ready to play football, but Monday night’s workout will just further fuel speculation that Gronk will make a comeback at some point during the 2019 season.