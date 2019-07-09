



BOSTON (CBS) — In their quest to find more starting pitching ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly chatting with the New York Mets about veteran right-hander Zack Wheeler. The talks are in the early stages, according to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, and the Red Sox are not the only team inquiring about Wheeler.

Up to 10 teams have expressed interest in the 29-year-old pitcher, according to the Post. Recent reports have the Braves, Brewers and Yankees also interested in adding Wheeler to their rotation. But the Red Sox may have an advantage thanks to New York’s deep knowledge of their farm system, as Mets VP/assistant GM for scouting Allard Baird and VP of player personnel Jared Banner both held baseball ops. positions in Boston prior to this season.

Wheeler is 6-6 this season with a 4.69 ERA over 19 starts, fanning 130 batters over 119 innings. He is 39-36 with a 3.88 ERA and 1.302 WHIP over his five Major League seasons, enjoying his best season last year at 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA. Picking up the hard-throwing Wheeler would similar to last season’s acquisition of Nathan Eovaldi. Wheeler is in the final year of his contract with an affordable $5.975 million salary, which would fit in well for a team that doesn’t want to add much salary to their books.

Red Sox starters have a 4.70 ERA so far this season, which ranks 18th in baseball. The MLB trade deadline is July 31.