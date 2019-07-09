



BOSTON (CBS) – Pan-Mass Challenge riders raise millions of dollars for cancer research and treatment and the payoff is priceless, as you can see with 13-year-old warrior Emma Levine.

“I like to play outside with my dogs, cuddle them, go for a bike ride. I’m living life to the fullest, as I perceive it,” Levine told WBZ-TV.

Last summer, those simple pleasures may not have been possible. In 2016, Emma was diagnosed with a rare renal sarcoma cancer. Months of intense chemotherapy followed to treat the kidney cancer. But, the tumors returned and spread to her lungs. Emma endured another long and painful round of chemo.

“It was invasive. It was scary. Not a single part of it was good,” explained Emma.

With few options, Emma’s doctors in New York suggested a study at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to genetically profile Emma’s tumor.

“I think we found our hallelujah,” described Emma when talking about the results of that test. The DNA scan turned up a protein causing Emma’s rare cancer. Even better? There was a second clinical trial, also at Dana-Farber, for the medication perfectly matched to this genetic mutation.

Emma started the drug and the tumors began to shrink. Unlike chemo, the medication has little to no side effects.

“I just know that its healing my body,” Emma said. She and her mom, Jennifer Huber, have happily been making the drive from upstate New York to Boston for monthly appointments and scans.

“How do you thank somebody for literally saving your child’s life?” asked Jennifer. That person is Dr. Katie Janeway. Her research team is behind the tumor profiling, a ground-breaking new way to treat disease called precision medicine.

“This would not have been possible even four years ago,” explained Dr. Janeway.

This research is partially funded by “Team Precision for Kids,” a dedicated group of Pan-Mass Challenge riders.

“We basically could not do this type of research without our philanthropic donor support. A huge part of which comes from the Pan-Mass Challenge.” The PMC is a two-day bike-a-thon from Sturbridge to Provincetown, raising money for cancer research and treatment.

At a special event at Dana-Farber the PMC team got a chance to meet Emma and see first-hand how their fundraising dollars are making a real difference.

“I’m really excited to meet Emma. Tangibly, you can see how those dollars are really being activated,” explained Team Precision member, Mike Parent. “It’s emotional.”

The team even convinced Dr. Janeway to be part of this year’s 192-mile ride. “The way I think about it is, I want to make more Emmas. I just want more of that,” said Dr. Janeway.

“We went from a very difficult and challenging prognosis, preparing for some very challenging times, to a thriving 13-year-old child again,” said Jennifer. And it’s not only mom who is grateful. Even at 13, Emma exudes gratitude, “just being able to get up in the morning and go places is a blessing.”

The 40th annual PMC will be held the first weekend in August. This year more than 6,700 riders have a goal of raising a record $60 million. Join WBZ-TV Friday, August 2 for PMC Opening Ceremonies live from Sturbridge at 7 p.m.