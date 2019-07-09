Comments
NATICK (CBS) — A Natick police officer recently stopped a car because the gas pump hose was dangling from its gas tank. The woman was pulled over last Wednesday evening by an officer who “couldn’t quite believe it,” police said.
The car had been pointed out to the officer by someone passing by.
“She was not used to having the ‘latch’ and she had no idea that she had driven away with the hose attached,” according to police.
The officer helped her remove it and put it in her trunk so she could return it to the gas station.