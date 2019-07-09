SALEM (CBS) — A Lawrence teenager convicted of beheading a classmate will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon for first degree murder.
A jury convicted 18-year-old Mathew Borges back in May in the death of Lee Viloria-Paulino in December 2016. Borges was 15 at the time of the murder, but he was tried as an adult. He now faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. In 2013, it became unconstitutional in Massachusetts to sentence a teenager to life without the possibility of parole.
Judge Helene Kazanjian will formally sentence Borges in Salem Superior Court after victim impact statements are read.
Borges killed Viloria-Paulino, a classmate at Lawrence High School when they were sophomores in 2016. Viloria-Paulino was last seen alive on November 18, 2016, when Borges told police they smoked pot together. A dog walker found Viloria-Paulino’s body on the banks of the Merrimack River about two weeks later.
During the trial, prosecutor Jay Gubitose said there was a “mountain of evidence” against Borges, including text and social media messages with friends and love interests and a notebook with entries seemingly premeditating the murder. Gubitose said Borges killed Viloria-Paulino because he was jealous Viloria-Paulino had spent time with his girlfriend.
Investigators said Borges stabbed the 16-year-old several times and cut his head off so the body would not be recognized.