



Love is on the air! Love Island makes its U.S. television debut tonight with a special 90-minute episode at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, the popular British reality-dating show invades American living rooms this summer as singles live in a stunning Fijian villa with the goal of finding love and winning cold, hard cash.

“Islanders,” as they’re called, will need to pair up or risk ejection from the island. No partner? Big problem.

Following tonight’s special premiere you can catch new hour-long episodes of Love Island every weeknight at 8:00 PM ET/PT through Wednesday, August 7th. See below for profiles on the first 11 Islanders who will kick-off season one and be sure to tune in tonight for all the fun, romance and excitement that Love Island has in store. Check your local listings for more information.

Elizabeth Weber

Age 24

New York City

Advertising Exec

Loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading.

Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

Caroline “Caro” Viehweg

Age 21

Los Angeles

Marketing Student

Looking for a guy who is spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic.

Celebrity crush: The Rock because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking.

Mallory Santic

Age 25

Vancouver, Wash.

Analyst for Nike

Looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous.

Biggest pet peeve in a partner: loud chewer

Alana Morrison

Age 21

New Haven, Conn.

College Student

She’s never had a boyfriend so she’s looking for the guy who is funny and goofy.

Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Alexandra Stewart

Age 25

Los Angeles

Publicist

Looking for someone romantic, compassionate and supportive. Bonus points if he’s tall.

Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

Kyra Green

Age 22

Los Angeles

Musician

Looking for that special somebody with a skater, artistic vibe.

Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Cashel Barnett

Age 27

Sacramento, Calif.

Model and Musician

His dream girl is someone funny!

Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

Yamen Sanders

Age 24

Los Angeles

Real Estate Agent

Friends describe him as the life of the party and the best person to get advice from.

Celebrity crush: Amber Rose

Michael Yi

Age 29

Miami

Model

While he can’t describe his ideal romantic partner, he’s confident he’ll know her when he meets her.

Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Weston Richey

Age 25

Dallas

Photographer

He’s looking for someone beautiful on the inside and out, and a great smile will really win him over.

Fun fact: He built his own house!

Zac Mirabelli

Age 22

Chicago

Grocery Store Cashier

Looking for a trustworthy, supportive and goofy girl who brings out the best in him.

Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses.