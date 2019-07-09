



BROCKTON (CBS) — It’s an honor nearly 70 years in the making, a local Korean War veteran was recognized Tuesday not only for his service but for what he endured as a prisoner of war.

Army Sgt. Calvin Hansen spent three years in a POW camp. The 89-year-old lives at St. Joseph Manor, a nursing home in Brockton. He was born in Stoughton and raised in Braintree.

In 1950 and barely 21 years old, Hansen was taken prisoner by the North Koreans. He was a tank driver during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, a brutal, two-week battle in freezing weather.

“Though he was wounded and frostbitten, he survived the march to a prison camp where he would be for the next three years,” Joann Avila, an administrator at St. Joseph Manor told the group gathered to honor Hansen. She planned Tuesday’s ceremony.

“The military is something near and dear to me so anytime I can do anything for anybody in the military, either active or retired, I make sure to do that,” she said.

Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Francisco Urena, spoke of Sgt. Hansen’s sacrifice. “To Sgt. Hansen, I want to say thank you for your service to our country, and to that of your family,” Urena said. “This was a special day for him and his family, to be recognized while he’s still among us.”

Hansen’s many medals were on display, including two Purple Hearts.

“He didn’t talk too much about prison camp really. It was too much for him,” said Hansen’s wife, Jean.

Hansen returned and lived in Bridgewater for some 50 years.

On Tuesday, he was surrounded by family, grateful that even this late in life, his sacrifice was remembered.

“I think it’s excellent. I think it’s great, and I think it’s about time,” Jean said.