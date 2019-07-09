Comments
BURBANK, Calif. (CBS) – Disney is recalling about 80,000 stuffed “Forky” toys from the “Toy Story 4” movie because of a choking hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the googly eyes can fall off, and children under 3 might put them in their mouths and choke.
The Forky toys, made in China, were sold at Disney stores around the country, Disney theme parks and online from April through June for about $20.
So far there have not been any injuries linked to the recall. Anyone who bought one of the recalled toys should take it away from children and return it for a full refund.