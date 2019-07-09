WATCH LIVE:10 am: Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions Business Recovery Update
Filed Under:Recall, Toy Story 4


BURBANK, Calif. (CBS) – Disney is recalling about 80,000 stuffed “Forky” toys from the “Toy Story 4” movie because of a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the googly eyes can fall off, and children under 3 might put them in their mouths and choke.

The recalled Forky toy (Photo credit: CPSC)

The Forky toys, made in China, were sold at Disney stores around the country, Disney theme parks and online from April through June for about $20.

So far there have not been any injuries linked to the recall. Anyone who bought one of the recalled toys should take it away from children and return it for a full refund.

