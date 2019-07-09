CONCORD (CBS) – Two firefighters and a teenager were taken to the hospital after a fire and hazmat scare at a home in Concord Tuesday night. Police say it appears the teen may have been cooking up something he saw on YouTube.
First responders weren’t quite sure what they were dealing with when they arrived at 96 Old Bedford Road at about 7:30 p.m.
The call initially came in for a fire on the stove, but by the time crews arrived, the teen who lives in the home had already put it out.
Police say it appears the teen was trying to cook something that would create a colorful smoke.
When firefighters arrived, they didn’t know what the ingredients were, so out of an abundance of caution, they took the teen to the hospital, along with two firefighters who responded.
It is unclear what ingredients were being used.
Old Bedford Road was closed while the situation was investigated.