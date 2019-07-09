  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon charity runners set a new record for fundraising in this year’s race.

They raised $38.7 million for charity in 2019, breaking the old record of $38.4 million, which was set back in 2014, according to race sponsor John Hancock.

The amount is even more impressive when you consider there were 30,000 runners in this year’s race, compared to 36,000 in 2014.

“We are immensely proud to be associated with the athletes and organizations participating in our charity programs. Each dollar raised through these athletes will have a profound impact on our communities,” B.A.A. CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement Tuesday.

Boston Marathon runners make their final push down Boylston Street. (WBZ-TV)

Boston Marathon runners raised money for 297 non-profit organizations in 2019.

