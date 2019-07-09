WATCH LIVE:10 am: Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions Business Recovery Update
By Hoodline
Filed Under:Cambridge, Cambridge Restaurants, Hoodline


CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – In search of a new favorite spot for breakfast or brunch? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Andala Coffee House

Photo: c.h./Yelp

Topping the list is Andala Coffee House. Located at 286 Franklin St. in Cambridgeport, the Middle Eastern cafe and brunch spot is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Cambridge, boasting four stars out of 554 reviews on Yelp.

2. City Girl Café

Photo: Stephanie s./Yelp

Next up is Mid-Cambridge’s City Girl Café, situated at 204 Hampshire St. With 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews on Yelp, the Italian breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite. City Girl Cafe serves brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10-3.

3. Café Luna

Photo: angie y./Yelp

Area 4’s Café Luna, located at 612 Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee and breakfast spot four stars out of 1,211 reviews.

4. Alden & Harlow

PHOTO: MICHAEL U./YELP

Alden & Harlow, a traditional American spot in West Cambridge, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,189 Yelp reviews. Head over to 40 Brattle St. to see for yourself. Open all week for dinner, brunch is served weekends from 10:30-2:30.

5. SOFRA Bakery & Cafe

Photo: michael u./Yelp

Last but not least, there’s SOFRA Bakery & Cafe, a Strawberry Hill favorite with four stars out of 751 reviews. Stop by 1 Belmont St. to hit up the bakery, breakfast and brunch spot next time you’re in the mood.

