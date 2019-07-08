Sports Final: Can Red Sox Battle Back In Second Half Of Season?The Red Sox are on the outside of the AL playoff picture at the All-Star break -- is there anything they can do to put it all together in the second half of the season? Steve Buckley of The Athletic joined Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to discuss, with things getting a tad heated at the end.

23 minutes ago

WBZ News Update For July 87-Day Forecast; Bruschi Shares Stroke Update; Brookline Fire; Serious 128 Crash

44 minutes ago

Steve Buckley On Sports Final: Red Sox Must Address Bullpen Needs Ahead Of Trade DeadlineThe Red Sox hit the All-Star break at 49-41 on the outside of the AL playoff picture. The Athletic's Steve Buckley joined Dan Roche on Sports Final to discuss the team's needs ahead of the trade deadline, and says that while the bullpen needs to be addressed, Boston's starting pitchers need to do better as well.

53 minutes ago

WBZ Morning Forecast for July 8, 2019Sarah Wroblewski has your latest WBZ-TV weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Eye Drop Recall At Walmart, WalgreensEye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens may not be sterile.

1 hour ago