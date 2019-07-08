  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bears, New Hampshire News

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Rangers say camping has been suspended along a road in the White Mountain National Forest because improper food storage has attracted bears.

District Ranger Brooke Brown said camping along Tripoli Road in Woodstock was suspended as of Sunday afternoon, although the road itself was open for other recreation opportunities. The area off of Interstate 93 is popular for those seeking a roadside camping experience.

Brown said her staff has been working to deter bears from the location, while educating campers about the importance of proper food storage. She said the bears have continued to receive “food rewards,” creating an unsafe situation.

Rangers advise campers to store food properly in closed/locked vehicles or bear containers; keep a clean campsite; put coolers and food containers in vehicles after eating; and place trash in bear-proof dumpsters.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. bwcarey says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:18 am

    my space dot come, bears live in the wild and we have a lawyer too, growl…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s