BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriots star Tedy Bruschi says he is “doing much better” after he suffered a stroke on the Fourth of July.
Bruschi, 46, posted on Instagram on Monday, describing what happened to him.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Bruschi says he lost use of his left arm. When he tried to speak, he realized he was slurring his words.
Bruschi wrote that his wife noticed the left side of his face was drooping, and the couple recognized the stroke warning signs and called 911.
“Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers,” Bruschi wrote. “I’m doing much better.”
The three-time Super Bowl champion first suffered a stroke in February 2005 at the age of 31, just weeks after winning a championship with the Patriots. He recovered from that stroke and ended up playing four more seasons.