TAUNTON (CBS) – Police arrested a Bridgewater resident after they say he stabbed another man during a fight outside a Taunton gas station and drove off with his car.

Ryan O’Day, 29, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carjacking, and assault and battery.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday at Sunoco Gas Station on Broadway.

The scene of a Taunton carjacking.

A 53-year-old Taunton man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was stabbed multiple times. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton for treatment.

Police say the incident started with a verbal dispute and escalated as O’Day allegedly drove away in the victim’s Audi.

O’Day is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

