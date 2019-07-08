BOSTON (CBS) — Are you ready for some Patriots football? Because it’s right around the corner.
The Patriots announced a few weeks ago that training camp will begin on July 25, but on Monday, the team revealed the start time for their first three practice sessions. The first three sessions, which will take place July 25-27, will all start at 9:15 a.m. on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. All training camp sessions are free and open to the public, with gates opening at 8 a.m.
Training camp dates and times are subject to change, so check with the team’s official training camp website for any revisions or cancellations throughout the summer.
The defending Super Bowl champs will kick off their preseason slate in Detroit on Aug. 8 in Detroit. They start the regular season on Sept. 8 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.