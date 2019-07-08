NANTUCKET (CBS) – The case against actor Kevin Spacey is due back in a Nantucket courtroom on Monday. But it’s the accuser who is facing a deadline.
Legal Expert: Prosecution In Kevin Spacey Case Needs The Cell Phone To Continue
Spacey is accused of groping a then 18-year-old at a Nantucket bar three years ago. The accuser says Spacey allegedly bought him several alcoholic drinks, then groped him.
The case largely focuses on the accuser’s cell phone and the text messages sent about the alleged sexual assault. A judge has ordered that cell phone be turned over to the state police in order to give the actor’s attorneys the opportunity to recover text messages they say would support Spacey’s claims of innocence.
The accuser and his mother say they gave a cell phone to prosecutors in December of 2017 and that they never got the phone back. The judge ruled that if they don’t turn the phone in by Monday the accuser, his mother, and his attorney must testify as to the whereabouts of the phone.
On Friday, Spacey’s accuser dropped the civil lawsuit that was also filed against the actor.
Spacey is not required to be in court on Monday.