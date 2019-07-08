



BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward if you can help lock up an accused serial robber. Investigators say he’s held up at least nine convenience stores.

A pause for a snack was the only time the suspect ever lowered his mask on surveillance video, providing a decent look at his face.

“I think someone is going to recognize him and if they do they should call in,” said FBI special agent Christian Fierabend.

The FBI’s violent crime task force is looking to cast the spotlight after seven holdups and two more robbery attempts at convenience stores in Hyde Park, Randolph, Roslindale, Canton, and Stoughton since last August.

“We’re just trying to stop him before he starts up again and hurts someone,” Fierabend said.

The FBI fears that could happen because the man usually comes in brandishing a pistol and has specifically threatened to shoot two clerks who apparently didn’t move quickly enough to suit him.

He has also offered up some reasons he needs the money.

“He mentions that he needs money for diapers or child support, we consider that a desperation move and anyone who’s desperate could be a loose cannon,” Fierabend said.

The feds have dubbed him the “Inconvenient Crook” and hope the attention focused on this bandit will bring an arrest sooner rather than later.

He’s over six feet tall with a thin build and the feds say his mask and sunglasses don’t hide one important detail.

“He does a distinct limp on his left leg,” Fierabend said.

The man has hit four times in Hyde Park, so agents are guessing he either lives or frequents that area.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted.