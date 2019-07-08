Filed Under:Avery Bradley, Local TV, Los Angeles Lakers, nba, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — If you don’t like hearing about former Celtics signing with the Lakers, you won’t be happy with Monday’s news. Former Celtics guard Avery Bradley is reportedly set to sign a two-year deal with Los Angeles after he clears waivers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

That means Bradley will be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season, and may once again share a backcourt again with former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo. Bradley was a starter all of last season, beginning the season with the L.A. Clippers before being dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in February. He averaged 9.9 points off 41 percent shooting last season, but was waived by the Grizzlies over the weekend.

Bradley, 28, will slide into a Los Angeles rotation that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels. The Lakers will be the fourth team he has played for since the Celtics traded him to Detroit two summers ago.

