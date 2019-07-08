BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora has released his lineup and starting pitcher for Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star game. That lineup includes just one Red Sox player.

The lone Boston player who is Cora’s starting nine on Tuesday night is J.D. Martinez, who will bat fifth as the American League’s starting designated hitter. Martinez was not voted in as a starter, but replaced Rangers DH Hunter Pence when the 36-year-old bowed out of the midsummer classic with a groin injury.

“The lineup, I mean it wasn’t that hard,” said Cora on Monday. Here’s a look at who will take the field for the American League at the start of Tuesday’s exhibition:

1. George Springer, RF (Astros)

2. D.J. LeMahieu, 2B (Yankees)

3. Mike Trout, CF (Angels)

4. Carlos Santana, 1B (Indians)

5. J.D. Martinez, DH (Red Sox)

6. Alex Bregman, 3B (Astros)

7. Gary Sanchez, C (Yankees)

8. Michael Brantley, LF (Astros)

9. Jorge Polanco, SS (Twins)

Martinez hits the All-Star break batting .304 with 18 homers and 48 RBI. He’ll be joined by Red Sox teammates Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, AL reserves for Tuesday’s festivities.

As for his starting pitcher on Tuesday night, Cora didn’t have to put much thought into that either, going with Justin Verlander. The righty is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA for the Houston Astros on the season, and Cora is extremely familiar with Verlander’s dominance. Cora was an assistant on the Houston bench in 2017 when the team acquired Verlander in August, and watched him go 9-1 the rest of the regular season and playoffs as the Astros won it all.

“He was the reason we won the World Seires that year and what he has done with that team the last 2.5 years have been amazing. His career, so far so good, I think,” Cora joked. “What he has done this year has been amazing. He’s getting better, which sucks for us.

“It’s a pleasure for me to give him the ball tomorrow and start it up,” Cora added.

While Cora spoke about the honor of managing an All-Star team, he said that having his Red Sox coaching staff joining him for the fun was the highlight.

“To me, it’s amazing to be here. But it’s more satisfying to have my coaching staff here. What they did last year was amazing, helping me out throughout the season, first year [as a big league manager]. Although I’m having a great time, it’s great for them to be recognized,” he said.

The 90th MLB All-Star game will be played Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.