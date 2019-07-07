  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Polar Park, Worcester news, worcester red sox

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The city of Worcester says it’s breaking ground on a new ballpark for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for Polar Park is planned for July 11.

The club announced last year that it’s moving from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to Worcester, Massachusetts.

Politicians, team executives and community leaders plan to attend the ceremony.

Artist rendition of Polar Park in downtown Worcester (Image credit Beyer Blinder Belle)

The team’s ownership decided to relocate after failing to reach a deal for a new stadium with Rhode Island officials. The team plans to play its first season in Worcester in 2021.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corp. is looking for individuals and organizations who want to use McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket and potentially secure a professional sports team for the 77-year-old ballpark.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s