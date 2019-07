Red Sox Weather Another Lengthy Rain Delay, Defeat Tigers 10-6It has taken the Boston Red Sox a long time to win the first two games of their weekend series with the Detroit Tigers.

AP Source: Clippers Trading For George, Signing LeonardThe Los Angeles Clippers made a huge decision. That meant Kawhi Leonard could finally make his.

Devers, Bogaerts Homer As Red Sox Beat Tigers 9-6Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers homered, and the Red Sox raced to a lead and held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Friday.

Tom Brady Runs A Faster 40-Yard Dash Now Than He Did At 2000 NFL CombineA new video of one particular bit of exercise from Brady is worth paying some attention to on this summer day.

It's Almost Time To Celebrate The 20th Anniversary Of Pedro Martinez's DominanceMaybe things aren't going perfectly for the Boston Red Sox this season. And maybe the Red Sox don't have any starters in next week's All-Star game. But that won't mean that Red Sox fans have nothing to celebrate in the upcoming week.