Nick Giovanni, Pet Parade, Save A Dog


BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of family friendly pets up for adoption through Save A Dog of Sudbury visited the WBZ-TV Pet Parade this week.

Cohen is a 1-year-old Belgian shepherd described as the “perfect dog.” Cohen is fun, friend, and loves kids.

Cohen from Save A Dog. (WBZ-TV)

This energetic dog needs a fenced in yard to run around in.

Cohen’s best friend Chloe, a shepherd mix, is also up for adoption. She’s also great with kids and people and loves everyone she meets.

Chloe from Save A Dog. (WBZ-TV)

Though Chloe isn’t great with cats or small animals, she is redirected well and is a great family dog.

For more information on Cohen, Chloe and more dogs, visit the Save A Dog website.

