BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of family friendly pets up for adoption through Save A Dog of Sudbury visited the WBZ-TV Pet Parade this week.
Cohen is a 1-year-old Belgian shepherd described as the “perfect dog.” Cohen is fun, friend, and loves kids.
This energetic dog needs a fenced in yard to run around in.
Cohen’s best friend Chloe, a shepherd mix, is also up for adoption. She’s also great with kids and people and loves everyone she meets.
Though Chloe isn’t great with cats or small animals, she is redirected well and is a great family dog.
For more information on Cohen, Chloe and more dogs, visit the Save A Dog website.