BOSTON (CBS) – Greg Weiner, the provost of Assumption college and associate professor of political science, joined WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller. The two discussed how far-leaning policies on both sides of the aisle could impact the 2020 presidential election.
Weiner has written extensively about the work of Edmund Burke, the 18th century British statesman who is considered one of the founding fathers of modern conservatism.
The professor said he believes Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot by shunning the middle in favor of left-leaning policies.
“Where they’re going to end up if that process continues is out of touch with the mainstream voters, who’s essentially in America a moderate,” he said.
Keller and Weiner looked ahead to the 2020 election and how this could impact the vote.