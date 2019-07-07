  • WBZ TV

BARNSTABLE


BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Barnstable Police Sgt. Jason Sturgis passed away suddenly Saturday night, the Barnstable Police Department announced.

Sturgis was a 19-year veteran of the department. He was part of the Patrol Division and had previously been with the Community Impact Unit.

“Sturgis touched many lives both here at the BPD and out in his community. He was greatly respected and will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Barnstable Police Sgt. Jason Sturgis (Photo Courtesy: Barnstable Police Facebook)

Police did not release a cause of death.

