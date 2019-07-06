BOSTON (CBS) – As thunderstorms hit the area Saturday afternoon, damage reports started rolling in from across Massachusetts.
The National Weather Service issued severe storm warnings for Essex, Middlesex and Worcester Counties and flash flood warnings for Worcester, Hampshire and Hampden counties.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported flooding on Revere Beach Parkway as well as at the Airport T station.
The winds and rains also brought down trees and wires in the area, with Massachusetts Emergency Management reporting more than 10,000 people without power at 6 p.m.
In Acton, a tree brought down wires and snapped a pole on Parker Street. Most of Acton was expected to lose power when Eversource de-energized the lines for repairs expected to take hours.
Lightning strikes also caused problems around the state.
In Wellesley, a lightning strike hit a tree on Bird Hill Avenue. While no injuries were reported, the road was blocked.
The commuter rail reported that the Rockport Train was 20-30 minutes behind schedule after “a signal issue caused by lightning strikes.”