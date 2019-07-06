LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) — Thousands of motorcyclists met up Saturday to take part in the Ride For The Fallen 7. The display of solidarity comes after seven motorcyclists of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed in a crash in Randolph, N.H. last month.
According to the N.H.Department of Safety, Division of Homeland Security, 3,000 motorcyclists participated.
The 90-mile ride from Laconia N.H. to Randolph was heavily escorted by local and New Hampshire State Police. They asked others drivers for their patience as the ride forced a number of road closures.
On June 21, seven bikers were killed when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into the group. The pickup driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and remains behind bars.
Killed were Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.