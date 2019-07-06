MARLBORO (CBS) – The thunderstorms that shook the region Saturday night also caused a fire in a Marlboro home. The basement caught fire after lightning struck the South Street home.
Those inside at the time said they felt the jolt.
“My wife called me and said, ‘The house is on fire! The house is on fire!'” said homeowner Anthony Funches.
“On arrival, we saw smoke coming out of the building,” said Battalion Fire Chief Brian LaCroix of the Marlboro Fire Department.
The blaze was a fairly easy one to put out since it was contained in the basement.
“The fire’s out; the overhaul’s done. We just have to confirm that it was caused by the lightning strike,” said LaCroix.
The family of five – and its three dogs – made it out safely. The Funches family is without a home for a few days, but they say they’re grateful everyone is safe. The Red Cross will help the family find a place to stay.