BOSTON (CBS) — A fire that damaged two three-family homes on Mt. Everett Street was sparked by fireworks, the Boston Fire Investigation Unit determined.
The fire, which has displaced 20 people, broke out at 1:30 a.m. Friday.
“This is the reason we try to warn of the dangers and the damages they can cause. This is why they are illegal,” the Boston Fire Department tweeted.
The fire department estimated about $1 million worth of damage.
The Red Cross and Neighborhood Services will help the displaced residents find temporary housing.