BOSTON (CBS) – Police have released new photos of the fire damage to the Virgin Atlantic plane that made an emergency landing at Logan Airport on Thursday.
According to Massachusetts State Police, a cell phone battery back set a seat cushion on fire mid-flight, as the plane traveled from New York to London.
Although the crew put out the fire, the flight was forced to land at Logan, and the fire department and state police Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
Most passengers have been re-booked onto other flights.
“The firefighters were loaded on before we could get off,” said passenger Cory Tanner. “People were definitely nervous just cause we didn’t know what it was.”
No serious injuries were reported, but one passenger did refuse treatment for a smoke-related complaint.
There were 217 passengers on the plane.