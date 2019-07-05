METHUEN (CBS) – Police have arrested a suspect after a fight led to a shooting outside of a Methuen McDonald’s on Haverhill Street on Friday night.
Methuen police received a report of a physical fight with shots fired in the McDonald’s parking lot. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen and two children were in a vehicle during the altercation. They were unhurt, and investigators are still trying to determine how they’re related to the victim or the suspect.
After a short search, police arrested Rodney Villar, 29, in connection with the shooting.
Friday night, Methuen police asked the public to be on the lookout for Villar and to consider him armed and dangerous. A little more than a half hour later, police said Villar had been arrested at his home in Dracut.
Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said that Dracut, Lowell and state police assisted in the capture.
The unidentified victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital in critical condition.