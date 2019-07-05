



EAST BOSTON (Hoodline) – Visiting East Boston, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Boston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local restaurants, from pizzerias to a Mexican spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in East Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Italian Express Pizzeria

Topping the list is Italian and pizza spot Italian Express Pizzeria. Located at 336 Sumner St. (between Cottage Street and Wilbur Court), it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 410 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for soups, salads, pasta dinners and, of course, pizza.

2. Santarpio’s Pizza

Photo: isabelle l./Yelp

Next up is pizza spot Santarpio’s Pizza, situated at 111 Chelsea St. (between Washington Avenue and Porter Street). With four stars out of 1,151 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Santarpio’s serves a selection of pizza, meat skewers, beer and wine.

3. Taqueria Jalisco

PHOTO: LILIAN L./YELP

Mexican spot Taqueria Jalisco is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 291 Bennington St. (between Chelsea and Bremen streets), 4.5 stars out of 306 reviews.

The business’ menu includes tacos, burritos, seafood dishes and more.

4. Rincon Limeño Restaurant

Photo: minh j./Yelp

Check out Rincon Limeño Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 240 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Latin American and Peruvian spot at 409 Chelsea St.

On the menu, look for both hot and cold tapas, ceviche, soups, seafood and more.

5. Rino’s Place

Photo: lynn c./Yelp

And then there’s Rino’s Place, a local favorite with four stars out of 794 reviews. Stop by 258 Saratoga St. (between Brooks and Putnam streets) to hit up the Italian spot next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Rino’s Place serves menu items including chicken marsala, gnocchi, calamari and more.