BOSTON (CBS) – Two people – one of them a child – were shot near Fulsome and Dudley streets in Dorchester Thursday night.
Police said an 8-year-old girl was shot in the foot. Her injury is not life-threatening. A man in his mid-30s was shot twice in the torso and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“It’s not acceptable for an eight-year-old to be injured in this way. You’ve heard me say it a million times, usually, these folks that are doing the shooting repeat violent offenders and again, electronic bracelets, stay-away orders do not work. Some people have to go to jail,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross at the scene.
It is unclear if the girl and man are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.