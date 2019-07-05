  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS)  – Two people – one of them a child – were shot near Fulsome and Dudley streets in Dorchester Thursday night.

Police said an 8-year-old girl was shot in the foot. Her injury is not life-threatening. A man in his mid-30s was shot twice in the torso and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“It’s not acceptable for an eight-year-old to be injured in this way. You’ve heard me say it a million times, usually, these folks that are doing the shooting repeat violent offenders and again, electronic bracelets, stay-away orders do not work. Some people have to go to jail,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross at the scene.

An eight-year-old girl and a man were shot in a Dorchester park on the Fourth of July (WBZ-TV)

It is unclear if the girl and man are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

