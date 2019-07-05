  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Kevin Spacey, Nantucket News


BOSTON (AP) — A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor.

Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the man, announced in an email Friday that the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. No reason was provided either by Garabedian or in the court filing. Garabedian said he would have no further comment.

An email was left Friday requesting comment from Alan Jackson, Spacey’s attorney.

Garabedian’s client, the son of former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh, alleged Spacey got him drunk and sexually assaulted him at the Club Car restaurant where the then 18-year old man worked.

Spacey still faces a criminal charge. He has pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.

