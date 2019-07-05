



BOSTON (CBS) — Free agency was no doubt a bit of an exciting yet stressful time for center Enes Kanter, who ended up signing with the Boston Celtics this week. Upon seeing that a Fox Sports 1 host deemed the Kanter signing to be part of a “disaster” of an offseason for the Celtics, Kanter let it be known that such commentary was not at all appreciated.

Kanter quote-tweeted a video from “First Things First” on July 4 to say that the only “disaster” was the hairpiece on the top of host Nick Wright’s head.

The burn quickly racked up the retweets, drawing far more attention than the initial bit of commentary. And it led Wright to respond directly to Kanter on the July 5 show.

"Listen, @EnesKanter…this hair's not fake, man! People just jealous that I can grow this luscious, full head of hair." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/a6ZYDkaffX — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 5, 2019

Kanter found some humor in Wright tussling his own head of hair, but the newest Celtics’ center did warn Wright that the smearing of the Celtics must stop.

“Nothing but love brother,” Kanter tweeted. “You gotta stop hating on my team tho.”

😂😂

Nothing but love brother. @getnickwright

You gotta stop hating on my team tho.#HatersGonnaHate 💯 https://t.co/kw2Z3c8T2e — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 5, 2019

Kanter then made sure to show some appreciation for Wright’s hair.

At the very least, Kanter’s instant loyalty to the Celtics has to be appreciated in Boston.