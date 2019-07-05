METHUEN (CBS) – A little girl who nearly drowned in the pool of a condo complex Thursday is expected to recover completely.
The condo complex is across the street from the fire department, and firefighters said it took them less than 30 seconds to get to the little girl.
“Kids are attracted to water. They’re drawn to the pool. It’s fun for them. You have to keep it locked,” said Methuen Deputy Fire Chief Dan Donahue.
The 5-year-old wasn’t breathing when firefighters arrived at the East Street condos.
“Time is of the essence. The longer they go without oxygen, the tougher it is to bring them back. Within two or three minutes the outcome decreases drastically,” Donahue said.
First responders used equipment to force oxygen into the girl’s lungs. By the time they got her to Lawrence General Hospital, she was fully responsive.
The child was expected to stay at the hospital to be monitored; Donahue says in the first 24 hours after a near-drowning, the concerns are an infection or secondary drowning – water in the lungs that can be deadly hours later.