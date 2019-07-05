Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — One person has died and three people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Boston’s Back Bay. The crash occurred at the intersection of Back and Clarendon Street around 1:30 a.m.
According to Mass. State Police, one of the cars involved was going east on Storrow Drive at the time of the crash and it rolled over onto Clarendon Street.
The car hit a generator-powered light post and then a building.
State Police responded to the scene while crews were still breaking down equipment for the Fourth of July fireworks spectacular nearby.