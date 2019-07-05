BOSTON (CBS) — A man has died and two others were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Boston’s Back Bay. The crash occurred at the intersection of Back and Clarendon Street around 1:30 a.m.
According to Mass. State Police, a 2000 Cadillac sedan was going east on Storrow Drive when it rolled over and came to rest on Back Street. The car hit a generator-powered light post and then a building.
A Stoughton man, 27-year-old Alexander Galanis, was driving the car. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 32-year-old man from Fall River was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with minor injuries and a 38-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with serious injuries.
State Police responded to the scene while crews were still breaking down equipment for the Fourth of July fireworks spectacular nearby.
Update: Mass. State Police initially reported three people were injured in the crash instead of two.