



WORCESTER (CBS) – A 28-year-old New Hampshire man will be in court tomorrow to face a murder charge, following the stabbing death of a 31-year-old woman in a Worcester restaurant Wednesday night. Police have not identified the victim, but she has died from her injuries.

A 26-year-old Connecticut man eating in O’Connor’s with his family ran to help the woman after he heard her screams.

“The screaming turned into more of a screech. Once that happens, I’m out of my seat,” said Allen Corson.

He said the suspect – identified by police as 28-year-old Carlos Asencio – was repeatedly stabbing the woman with a knife in each hand.

“What I’m trying to do is stop her from being hit. I go under his arms in something like a reverse nelson and put his arms behind him.”

It was enough to subdue Asencio to the floor, with the help of two other patrons, until police arrived.

Corson said the suspect yelled out when they asked him his name. “The kid said, ‘Kill me, kill me – I deserve to die,’ that’s all he would say,” said Corson.

In the scuffle, Corson was injured in his left side and required three stitches. But he knew the victim was in grave condition, with another patron trying to help her with a makeshift tourniquet and comforting her. “She was saying, ‘You’ve been stabbed multiple times. I’m trying to stop the bleeding,’ and the woman was panicking.”

Police say the woman had previously dated Asencio and was the victim of a home invasion in April in Ayer. Asencio allegedly entered her home and attacked her with a stun gun. A warrant has been out for his arrest.

Corson was just passing through after a day of hiking with his family. He said he wishes the outcome was different. “Acting upon that situation, I wanted to save her. “It’s sad to me that’s not what happened.”