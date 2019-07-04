WORCESTER (CBS) — A woman stabbed inside O’Connor’s Restaurant and Bar in Worcester Wednesday night has died and the suspect is charged with murder, police said.
The stabbing happened at the West Boylston Street restaurant just before 8 p.m. Police allege that the 31-year-old victim, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed by 28-year-old Carlos Asencio, of Derry, New Hampshire. They had previously dated, according to police.
A Good Samaritan “rushed Mr. Asencio and attempted to help the victim” after the stabbing, police said. Allen Corson Jr., 26, was stabbed in the struggle but his injuries were not life-threatening. Others in the restaurant held the attacker down until police arrived.
Officers tried to help the badly wounded victim, but she later died at a hospital.
Asencio is charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant.