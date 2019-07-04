  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stabbing, Worcester news


WORCESTER (CBS) — A woman stabbed inside O’Connor’s Restaurant and Bar in Worcester Wednesday night has died and the suspect is charged with murder, police said.

The stabbing happened at the West Boylston Street restaurant just before 8 p.m. Police allege that the 31-year-old victim, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed by 28-year-old Carlos Asencio, of Derry, New Hampshire. They had previously dated, according to police.

The scene at O’Connor’s in Worcester following a stabbing. (WBZ-TV)

A Good Samaritan “rushed Mr. Asencio and attempted to help the victim” after the stabbing, police said. Allen Corson Jr., 26, was stabbed in the struggle but his injuries were not life-threatening. Others in the restaurant held the attacker down until police arrived.

Officers tried to help the badly wounded victim, but she later died at a hospital.

Asencio is charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s